Terrebonne General adds time slots to Sports Performance Fit Class

July 30, 2022
July 31, 2022

If you’re interested in the Terrebonne General Health System Sports Performance Fit Class but couldn’t quite fit it in your schedule, you’re in luck! Terrebonne General announced its Sports Performance Training Center is adding extra time slots for the Fit Class, at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.



Instructed by Steven Wurzlow, Patrick Labat, MS, CSCS, and Hayden White, CPT,  the small group sessions are designed for individuals who are embarking on a weight loss journey and interested in increasing their lean muscle mass. The class also provides assistance and prevention methods for chronic health conditions, and increases overall health wellbeing.

Guests will receive a new workout plan everyday that encourages your body in a progressive, safe, and creative way. The complete Fit Class schedule is as follows:

Monday – Thursday:



  • 5 a.m. – 6 a.m.
  • 6 a.m. – 7 a.m.
  • 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Monday – Friday:

  • 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
  • 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
  • 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Makeup sessions will be held on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Registration for the Fit Class can be completed by contacting Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center at 985-850-6206.

STAFF
