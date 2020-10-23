Terrebonne General Brings Families Closer Through NICU Video Technology

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC), has installed NICVIEW 2® Live Video Streaming Camera Systems, which supports our philosophy of family-centered care in a unit where the length of stay is longer than a few days. NICVIEW 2, the Neo Intensive Care Unit (NICU) camera system, helps extended family-centered care by giving family members a virtual window to their newborns. Some babies born prematurely are placed in the NICU; but are released within a few days. However, for other babies the length of stay can be months. While not a replacement for visiting in person, this password-protected system allows parents and extended family members 24/7 access to the new bundle of joy.

Ashley and John Fontenot; founders of The Cooper Life Fund, have been a tremendous support to our NICU for 14 years and recently contributed $18,500 towards the NICVIEW system. The Cooper Life Fund was established after John and Ashley’s son Cooper Fontenot, was born with a congenital heart defect called Transposition of the Great Vessels. Cooper spent many weeks in the hospital and endured several hours of open-heart surgery when he was only nine days old. Cooper is alive and well today because of advanced medical care and extensive cardiovascular research.

The Fontenot’s stated, “We are very pleased to be a part of this gift to the families of the NICU. Being separated from your newborn baby is so very hard. Having the NICVIEW will be a blessing and bring great comfort to all during the tough times. It is an honor to use the proceeds from our annual Super Cooper 5K races towards this advanced camera system so that families never have to wonder how their newborn baby is doing.”

“We strive to provide the latest technology for our patients and their families and are tremendously thankful for the partnership with the Cooper Life Fund which enables us to offer the NICVIEW that will bring peace of mind to the families of our tiniest warriors here at TGMC”, said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC, President and CEO.

For more information on the NICVIEW 2 at TGMC please visit TGMC.com.