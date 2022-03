Starting Monday, March 28th, the Terrebonne General Health System Drive-Thru Center will be giving COVID-19 vaccines on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only.

Vaccinations will be administered from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the drive-thru center located at 8200 Main Street in Houma on the corner of Main St. and Liberty St.

Appointments are desired but walk-ins will be taken on those 3 days only. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 873-4686 or schedule online at MyChart.