Terrebonne General Health System Installs Groundbreaking Technology, Omnicell XR2 Robot, in Pharmacy

Terrebonne General Health System announces its state-of-the-art new Omnicell® XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System. This device introduces groundbreaking technology for a more fully automated approach to medication inventory management. After eight weeks of building, testing, training, and stocking the robot, our new equipment is now live.

“With the introduction of this groundbreaking technology, patients and employees stand to benefit in multiple ways,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO.

This robot will improve pharmacists’ workflow and contribute to impactful patient outcomes. Some of the significant benefits are:

100% barcode scanning of all medications to eliminate human error

Model agnostic to support both cabinet fill and cartfill

Supports native manufacturer packaging to reduce the time and expense of repackaging

Reduced handling of medications by technicians and pharmacists

Electronic visibility to all medication in the XR2, down to the dose, provides the opportunity for better inventory management.

Dispenses first-to-expire medications, reducing waste and the associated cost

“We are here to provide our community with the latest advances in technology through a “high tech” and “high touch” style of caring,” said Phyllis Peoples.