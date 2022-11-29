Terrebonne General Health System Installs Groundbreaking Technology, Omnicell XR2 Robot, in Pharmacy

Terrebonne General Health System announces its state-of-the-art new Omnicell® XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System. This device introduces groundbreaking technology for a more fully automated approach to medication inventory management. After eight weeks of building, testing, training, and stocking the robot, our new equipment is now live.
“With the introduction of this groundbreaking technology, patients and employees stand to benefit in multiple ways,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO.
This robot will improve pharmacists’ workflow and contribute to impactful patient outcomes. Some of the significant benefits are:
“We are here to provide our community with the latest advances in technology through a “high tech” and “high touch” style of caring,” said Phyllis Peoples.