Terrebonne General Health System Names Sara Rodrigue, Physician Relations Coordinator

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Sara Rodrigue as the Physician Relations Coordinator. Rodrigue has been an integral member of the Terrebonne General staff since 2018 in the Terrebonne Quality Health Network (TQHN). Her extensive clinical experience includes her previous position as a nurse supervisor with Family Doctor Clinic. She is a Houma native.

As Physicians Relation Coordinator, Rodrigue will lead recruitment efforts to bring exceptional physicians to the medical staff. She will handle new physician onboarding, which includes orientation, forms assistance, and EPIC training as well as physician recognition programs.

Rodrigue will also will also manage the new “Our Future” observation program, which gives medical and allied health students the opportunity to shadow next to seasoned, practicing physicians in order to advance their knowledge of medicine and technology, while also learning about the newest services on the market today.