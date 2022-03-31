Terrebonne General Health System Offering the 4th Booster at Its Drive-Thru Center

Terrebonne General Health System will be offering the fourth booster vaccine dose at its Drive-Thru Center. As per updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster are eligible to receive another mRNA booster.

“CDC expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior dose to increase their protection further. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19, as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time. CDC, in collaboration with FDA and our public health partners, will continue to evaluate the need for additional booster doses for all Americans,” stated Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky.

The Drive-Thru Center is open five days a week from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and is located at 8200 Main Street. COVID-19 vaccines are only given on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 985-873-4686.