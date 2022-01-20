Terrebonne General Health System Receives the 2022 Women’s Choice Award® as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Outpatient Experience

Terrebonne General Health System has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Outpatient Experience by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award recognizes high patient satisfaction, outstanding experience, and the doctor’s and nurse’s exceptional patient communication. Terrebonne General is proud to have received this award three (3) years running.

Excellence in Outpatient Experience means that patients have an outstanding experience throughout their journey of care, higher than the national average. Patient experience is the sum of all clinical, physical, and emotional interactions.

Terrebonne General is one of 267 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for outpatient experience in the United States by the Women’s Choice Award.

“Being recognized with this award three years in a row is a true testament to the extraordinary care given at Terrebonne General,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO.

The methodology used to select Terrebonne General as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Outpatient Experience is exclusive in that it evaluates patient satisfaction measures with a hospital visit based on the criteria in the Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Survey (OAS-CAHPS). The evaluation process is the only national list that focuses on the opinion of females. It is the only award recognizing excellence in outpatient satisfaction based on robust criteria that consider the patient experience and clinical excellence.

To receive the award, hospitals must first be accredited by the Joint Commission (JC), The Healthcare Facilities Outpatient Program (HFAP), or Det Norske Veritas Healthcare (DNV). Accredited facilities are continuously improving the safety and quality of patient care, and this certification signifies the facility’s commitment in meeting regulations and best practices for the medical industry. The categories in the OAS-CAHPS survey are assigned weights based on the feedback received from the Women’s Choice Award Survey. Only hospitals that achieve rankings higher or equal to the national average in communication and care by hospital staff, pre and post-surgical coordination, facility ratings, and patients’ recommendation are eligible for the outpatient experience award.

For more information about America’s Best Hospitals for Outpatient Experience, please visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-outpatient-experience