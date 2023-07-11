Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Launches Support Group for Patients Undergoing Treatment

Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has launched a new resource for all patients actively undergoing treatment. A cancer support group is open to patients, regardless of diagnosis, and will meet on the third Wednesday of each month, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. in the Cancer Center events room, on the second floor of Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. A Zoom link is available for patients wishing to attend the sessions virtually.

The monthly cancer support group will offer patients a comfortable venue to discuss their diagnoses, treatments, side effects, and other cancer-related topics with those who also understand the journey with cancer.

“Through this support group, patients will be able to lean on one another, address shared experiences, and find additional support and motivation,” said Amy Boudreaux, director, cancer program, Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “As the leading cancer care provider in the Bayou Region, this is another effort to provide our patients with as many resources as possible and ensure that no one faces cancer alone.”

The sessions will be led by Megan Lasserre, patient navigator and social worker, Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

“Beyond expert care, we offer a wide array of complementary resources to take care of the entire patient,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO, Terrebonne General Health System. “By providing this outlet to patients, we’re emphasizing the importance of mental and emotional health in addition to the physical wellbeing of those going through cancer treatment.”

For additional information, call (985) 857-8093, and ask to speak to a patient navigator.

About Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center provides cancer care to the Bayou Region. The full spectrum of comprehensive services, from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and survivorship, is offered. Services include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery, as well as patient navigation, clinical trials, and free community screenings. The Cancer Center is nationally accredited with commendation and recognized for excellence in cancer care by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer and the National Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®) Certification Program, an affiliate of the prestigious American Society of Clinical Oncology (A.S.C.O.). For more information on cancer services by Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, visit marybird.org/Houma.