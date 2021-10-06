Terrebonne General Mobile Medical Clinic in Dulac Today

Terrebonne General Health System continues to work diligently to bring healthcare services to all areas of our community by providing mobile medical care to the region.

Today, Wednesday, October 5, Terrebonne General will be offering a Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic in Dulac at the Holy Family Catholic Church at 6641 Grand Calliou Rd from 9 am – 4 pm. The walk-in clinic will offer urgent care services along with COVID Testing. Food and supplies will be available as well.

