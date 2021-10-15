Terrebonne General Mobile Medical Clinic Provides Walk-in Medical Care to our Community

The Terrebonne General Health System Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic is visiting all areas of our parish to bring much-needed healthcare services to our community.
The Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic is open from 9 am – 4 pm and offers urgent care services along with COVID Testing. The clinic will be visiting the following locations:
Tuesday, October 19, Dularge at the Dularge Gym 9 am – 4 pm
Thursday, October 21, Dulac at Holy Family Church 9 am – 4 pm
Wednesday, October 27, N. Terrebonne at Robichaux Ford 9 am – 4 pm
Food and Supplies will be available
For the latest news, visit tghealthsystem.com and follow us on FB, Instagram, and Twitter.