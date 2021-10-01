Terrebonne General Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic in Schriever October 1

Terrebonne General Health System is providing much-needed healthcare services to residents recovering from Hurricane Ida in the bayou region with their Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic that offers urgent care services with a medical provider and COVID testing.

The Terrebonne General Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic will be at Robichaux Ford located at 272 W. Main St. in Schriever today, Friday, October 1, from 9 am – 4 pm. The walk-in clinic will offer urgent care services with a medical provider, COVID Testing, and a free hot meal.

