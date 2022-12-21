Terrebonne General Welcomes Alison Bergeron, FNP, to the Multispecialty Clinic in Gray

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to welcome Alison Bergeron, FNP as the primary provider for the Multispecialty Clinic in Gray, LA. Bergeron will offer both virtual and Humana Wellness visits. There with other specialists, she can treat a wide variety of health-related problems, such as annual physical exams, care for ongoing problems, such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and other medical issues, and short-term illness, such as colds, flu, ear infections or rashes, flu shots, allergy injections, immunizations, lab tests, physical exams for student-athletes, and preventative care.

Bergeron obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nicholls State University. She then completed her Masters of Science in Nursing and Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Program (FNP) at the Louisiana State University Health Science Center. Bergeron has been a Family Nurse Practitioner for nine years with a total of fifteen years of clinical experience.

Bergeron is a compassionate advocate for patient care and wellness. She looks forward to serving the patients at the Multispecialty Clinic in Gray.

The Multispecialty Clinic is located at 115 Eureka Drive, Gray, LA 70359, and has expanded hours of operation to Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Same-day appointments are available. Walk-ins welcome. To schedule an appointment today, call (985) 873-4729 or visit tghealthsystem.com.