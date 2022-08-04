Terrebonne General Wise and Well Program Empowers Residents

Terrebonne General Health System recently kicked off a new Well and Wise class.

The class welcomed older residents by performing health screenings, giving resistance bands for home exercises, and class from Terrebonne General’s dietician in the Weight Management Department.

The free Well and Wise program is educational and inspirational that is designed for anyone for the age of 60. It offers various of low-impact exercises along with educational information on the common diagnosis among the age group to give attendees the tools to stay healthy and active. The classes include nutrition education, complimentary breakfast and snacks, educational talks led by experts, games, prizes, senior fitness discounts, weight loss challenge, all followed by a graduation ceremony. Wise and Well is a six month program that meets the last Wednesday of every month from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The program is limited to 50 participants and an RSVP is required. To enroll in the next session, click here, or call (985) 850-6204 for more information.