TGMC Names LeCompte Physician Practice Clinical Service Line Administrator

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has named Kirbie LeCompte, RN, to Physician Practice Clinical Service Line Administrator.

LeCompte was instrumental in her former role as Director of Employer and Consumer Health where she played a pivotal role in building TGMC’s Executive Health, Workplace Readiness, Wellness for Life which included U-Thrive, Well & Wise and Corporate Wellness programs. LeCompte is also a leader on TGMC Innovation Team which pursues groundbreaking initiatives designed to improve patient care and experience. LeCompte has been with TGMC for 5 years and continues to drive growth and build relationships in our community by being a part of community-based initiatives like Live Healthy Houma and Market at the Marina.

As Physician Practice Clinical Service Line Administrator, LeCompte will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with the hospital’s employed physician practices, growing the practices and ensuring quality patient care is at the forefront. In addition, the Service Line Administrator is also responsible for building and maintaining close relationships with community physician practices, promoting services offered by the organization, and becoming a liaison for community physician.