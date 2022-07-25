Thibodaux man donates his 25th gallon of blood

Earlier this year, the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage, the worst shortage in over a decade. The Red Cross urged Americans to roll up their sleeves to help save lives, and Thibodaux native Daniel Walker stepped up to the plate. The Thibodaux Blood Center honored Walker this past week with a cake and certificate to celebrate the loyal donor’s 25th gallon donation.

The Blood Center said Walker is a long-time donor, visiting the center throughout the years at its different locations. “Mr. Walker has been donating with us in Thibodaux, LA and has stuck with us through several location changes over the years,” said a representative from the Thibodaux Blood Center. “He continues his tradition donating at our newly opened center on Audubon St. in Thibodaux and he speaks highly of the regular staff there.”

TBC said Walker has witnessed the blood donation process evolve, however the dire need for blood donations hasn’t changed. Due to a lack of schools and businesses hosting blood drives in the summer, the Red Cross expects supplies to dwindle throughout the coming months.

To view the blood donation eligibility requirements visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html.

