Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center kicks off Turkey Burn 2023 Challenge

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Turkey Burn Challenge, a fitness initiative that runs throughout November. Fitness enthusiasts and novices alike are invited to participate in this event, designed to motivate and maintain physical activity during the Thanksgiving period.

The Turkey Burn Challenge, open to all Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center members, encourages participants to visit the fitness center from November 1 to 30. For every five visits made during this period, participants earn a feather. These feathers act as entry tickets for a drawing, where three lucky winners will each receive $100 in FitFunds. FitFunds, the center’s rewards system, can be utilized for a variety of programs and services.

In addition to the chance to win FitFunds, participants will receive an exclusive Turkey Burn t-shirt after earning two feathers. These limited-edition shirts serve as a symbol of achievement, celebrating participants’ dedication to their fitness goals.

To add an element of friendly competition, participants can earn a maximum of six feathers, representing up to 30 visits over the month.

The Turkey Burn Challenge not only promotes healthy habits but also fosters a sense of community among the center’s members. Participants are encouraged to register at the Member Services desk, where they sign up for the challenge.

For more information about the 2023 Turkey Burn Challenge or to register, individuals are encouraged to visit the Member Service desk at Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center. Let the Turkey Burn Challenge be the driving force behind your active and healthy holiday season.