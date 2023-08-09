Thibodaux Regional Health System Earns Primary Stroke Center Designation by The Joint Commission

Thibodaux Regional Health System is proud to announce that it has earned Advanced Certification as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission. Thibodaux Regional is the first, and only, hospital in Region 3 (Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes) to achieve this designation, meeting the highest standards for treatment of stroke patients.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and is the principal cause of disability in adults. Louisiana is one of eight states located in the “Stroke Belt” and is ranked fourth in the nation for stroke mortality. Effective, timely care is critical to a good outcome.

“Thibodaux Regional has worked diligently to establish comprehensive neurosciences services to meet the needs of the region,” said Greg Stock, CEO, Thibodaux Regional Health System. “We have recruited four neurologists, two neurosurgeons, and the region’s only interventional radiologist to complement existing clinical services and support staff; constructed a 30-bed acuity adaptable Critical Care Unit featuring state- of-the-art technology; and acquired advanced technology to provide minimally invasive image-guided procedures in our Interventional Radiology Suite.”

“Our multi-disciplinary team utilizes leading-edge, innovative processes to provide high quality, timely care that improves clinical outcomes and provides the best care possible to stroke patients,” continued Stock.

“By working together with hospital administrators and other team members, we have accomplished something that has never been done in our region,” adds Dr. Derek Neupert, Board Certified Neurologist with Thibodaux Regional. “Earning this distinction validates our commitment to excellence in the neurosciences, especially stroke medical care.”

“We understand the critical nature of a rapid and precise diagnosis and prompt treatment during a stroke event,” said Dr. Tashfin Huq, Board Certified Neurologist and Stroke Medical Director with Thibodaux Regional. “The Primary Stroke Center designation not only benefits patients but also the region as a whole, as it promotes accessibility to superior stroke care, leading to improved outcomes and a higher quality of life for individuals impacted by stroke.”

Primary Stroke Center certification is awarded to hospitals following an in-depth, on-site evaluation in which The Joint Commission reviews the care of stroke patients from the time a patient presents to the Emergency Department to discharge from the hospital, including critical care, imaging, rehabilitation, and other clinical services. The Joint Commission also assesses the hospital’s commitment to community education and the ability to collaborate with other community-based healthcare providers. Thibodaux Regional Health System demonstrated its commitment to quality and excellence to providing stroke care of the highest quality, earning this designation.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

About Thibodaux Regional Health System

Thibodaux Regional Health System is an award-winning health system nationally-recognized for excellence in clinical quality, patient experience, innovation, and vision and leadership. The Health System has been recognized as a 5-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Thibodaux Regional has grown tremendously to meet the health and wellness needs of the region as evidenced by recruitment of more than 100 physician specialists, a premier, 80,000 square foot Cancer Institute, a nationally-acclaimed 250,000 square foot Wellness Center and Sports Complex, and many other clinical services. As the most preferred hospital in the region, Thibodaux Regional is a leader in providing highly specialized services including Heart and Vascular Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Wound Care, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services. For more information, visit www.thibodaux.com.