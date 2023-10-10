Thibodaux Regional Health System Welcomes Dr. Caroline Carroll, Pain Management Specialist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Caroline Carroll, Pain Management Specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Carroll is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic located at 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4080.

Dr. Carroll received her undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport where she also completed a Fellowship in Interventional Pain Management.

Dr. Carroll specializes in treating various pain conditions including low back pain, neck pain, joint pain, peripheral neuropathy, diabetic peripheral neuropathy, complex regional pain syndromes, post-herpetic neuralgia and chronic post-operative pain.

According to Dr. Carroll, South Louisiana holds her heart and heritage and she is excited to be back to serve the people of this region. She chose to practice at Thibodaux Regional because it is an exceptional healthcare system that she feels fortunate to be a part of and looks forward to providing care here.