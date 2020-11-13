Thibodaux Regional Health System Welcomes Dr. Ebony McKinnies, Neurologist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Ebony McKinnies, Neurologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. McKinnies is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Neurology Clinic located 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2300, Thibodaux, (985) 493-3090.

Dr. McKinnies received her undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans. She earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans where she also performed her Neurology Residency and Internal Medicine Internship. Additionally, Dr. McKinnies completed a Fellowship in Clinical Neurophysiology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society and the National Medical Association.

Dr. McKinnies specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of neurological conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, migraine, other headache disorders, neuropathy, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

As a Louisiana native, Dr. McKinnies says she was adamant about remaining in the state and bringing her neurological expertise to a great hospital like Thibodaux Regional and a region in need of more neurological services.