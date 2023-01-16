Thibodaux Regional presents upcoming WellTalk events

January 16, 2023
January 16, 2023
Thibodaux Regional presents upcoming WellTalk events, a series of free educational programs to help keep you healthy and well. Events will take place in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption Parishes.  In addition to valuable information, a light lunch will be served. Please register by calling 985-493-4374.
Wednesday, January 18, from noon – 1 p.m. at the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center Auditorium
Thursday, January 19, from noon – 1 p.m. at the Assumption Parish Library – Napoleonville
Tuesday, January 24, from noon – 1 p.m., at the Thibodaux Multi-Specialty Clinic – Houma
Thibodaux Regional Health System
