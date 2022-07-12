Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Club returns!

Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Club is accepting registration for its Volleyball 101 program, a 7 week program designed to teach the fundamental skills of volleyball, strength training, and conditioning exercises.

The camp will be divided into two groups, group one will consist of girls ages 3-5, group two will consist of girls ages 6-8. The program will be led by lead clinician Coach Sandy Fussell, an LVCA Hall of Fame Inductee with 40 years of experience. Fussell will also teach participants drills and skills to continue practicing at home.

Registration for the program includes fundamental instruction, a volleyball, and a t-shirt for one parent and the child. “One of our favorite programs for the littlest volleyball enthusiast is now open for registration. Spots are limited, so don’t delay registration!” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Club.

The seven week program will take place on Monday nights from August 8 through October 3. The program fee is $325, and the maximum number of participants per age group is 12. Registration can be completed online, here. For more information, contact Sandra Fussell at (985) 449-4680 or email sandra.fussell@thibodaux.com.