Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex Phase II Grand Opening is May 6 and May 7

It’s time to celebrate Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center’s Sports Complex (Phase II)! The center will be hosting a grand opening weekend that will include two days of food, music, sports events, and healthy fun on May 6 and May 7 at the Sports Complex, 726 N. Acadia Road in Thibodaux.

According to Thibodaux Regional’s website, the state-of-the-art Sports Complex is situated on approximately 12 acres behind the Wellness Center. The expansion features multiple sports and wellness venues that complement services offered at the adjacent Wellness Center.

“The Sports Complex (Phase II) further exemplifies Thibodaux Regional’s leadership and continued commitment to the region,” says Greg Stock, Thibodaux Regional CEO. “The new facilities will enhance our current sports and wellness programs while providing opportunities to work with community partners in utilizing the facilities as well as host outside events and tournaments potentially increasing the economic impact to our area.” Sports and Wellness Venues include a multi-purpose field and track, beach volleyball courts, tennis courts with a viewing stand, a basketball court, and a recreational pond.

Friday, May 6, will have tennis tournaments all day starting at 9:00 a.m. There will be physician mini-lectures and health screenings (blood pressure, blood sugar, body fat analysis) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Also happening all day will be beach volleyball which begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday night will be exciting as bags start flying for a blind-draw cornhole tournament at 5:00 p.m. and lasts until 8:00 p.m. Also, Friday Night Lights, a 7-on-7 Football exhibition, will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 7, begins with a walk-a-thon from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (thibodaux.com/walkathon). There will also have health screenings once again from 8:00 a.m. to noon, and physician mini-lectures will be from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Sports will be going full swing again! Tennis tournaments, beach volleyball, and soccer matches will all be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.