Thibodaux Regional to celebrate Senior Health & Fitness Day

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is gearing up to celebrate Senior Health & Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 and the event is open to the community!

This special day is dedicated to honoring the health and vitality of our senior citizens, aged 60 and better, with free access to the Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center. It’s an opportunity for seniors to explore the state-of-the-art facility, engage in group activities tailored to their needs, and foster connections with peers in a supportive environment.

As part of the festivities, seniors can take advantage of a unique membership offer available only on this day: new members who join will receive $0 enrollment, making it even easier to commit to a healthier lifestyle.

The day’s schedule is packed with activities designed to promote wellness and fun:

Special Classes:

Forever Fit at 8:30 a.m.

at 8:30 a.m. Aqua Core at 9:00 a.m.

at 9:00 a.m. Chair Yoga at 10:00 a.m.

at 10:00 a.m. Zumba at 10:00 a.m.

at 10:00 a.m. Vinyasa Yoga at 11:30 a.m.

at 11:30 a.m. Functionally FIIT at 4:15 p.m.

at 4:15 p.m. Accessible Yoga at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to these invigorating classes, seniors can indulge in complimentary services and enjoy fun activities throughout the day, including chair massages, wellness screenings, and prize raffles.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to prioritize your health and well-being in a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere!