Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host Camp Fit Kid during Christmas break. The camp is designed to keep kids active as they engage in play, and activities with children their own age. Kids from ages 5 to 11 are invited to participate in three days of a fun while simulating their minds and bodies as they exercise, and learn about healthy habits.

Activities include fitness games, a scavenger hunt, circuit stations, crafts, outdoor games and more.