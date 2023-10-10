Thibodaux Regional to host Circle of Hope Love Life Luncheon

Calling all ladies! Thibodaux Regional Health System extends a warm invitation to the Circle of Hope Love Life Luncheon, scheduled for October 21, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute. This unique event, sponsored by Thibodaux Regional Health System, is designed to empower women by addressing their specific health needs.

Two distinguished keynote speakers will share their knowledge and insights at the event including Ms. Rochelle Campbell Howard and Gynecologist Dr. Catherine Diebold. Howard will focus on women’s health needs while Dr. Diebold will shed light on women’s health and wellness. Additionally, Rebecca Roussell, RDN, LDN, CDCES, will discuss the befits of adopting a “Mediterranean Style” diet.

This event is not just an opportunity to learn but also to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for women’s health. To secure your spot at this special luncheon, kindly RSVP by October 16. For further details and registration, please call 985-227-7025 or email circleofhope@yahoo.com. Don’t miss this chance to invest in your well-being and gain valuable insights into women’s health.