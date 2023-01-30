Thibodaux Regional to host ladies heart luncheon in celebration of Heart Month

Thibodaux Regional Health System invites ladies to learn more about Living a Heart Healthy Life, on Friday, February 17, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. The education program will feature experts from cardiology, neurology, and nutrition. Jessica Thibodaux, NP; Derek Neupert, MD; and Claire Chiasson, LDN, RDN will provide valuable information, specific to women’s health.

Please register by February 15 here or by calling 985-493-4326. A complimentary lunch will be served. Living a Heart Healthy Life will take place on the fifth floor of the Wellness Center at Thibodaux Regional.