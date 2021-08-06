Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Lindsay Lasseigne, Neurosurgeon, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Lindsay Lasseigne, Neurosurgeon, to the active medical staff. Dr. Lasseigne is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Brain and Spine Clinic located 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2100, Thibodaux, (985) 447.2645.

A native of Lockport, Dr. Lasseigne earned her undergraduate degree from Nicholls State University, and received her medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She also completed her Residency and Internship in Neurosurgery at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. Additionally, Dr. Lasseigne completed a Fellowship in Neurocritical Care at Case Western Reserve University – University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, OH.

Dr. Lasseigne specializes in surgical treatment and management of disorders of the nervous system including degenerative disc disease, chronic neck and back pain, radiculopathy and myelopathy, traumatic injuries and spine fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and brain and spinal tumors. She has special training in minimally invasive spine surgery and management of critically ill neurological patients.

Dr. Lasseigne has a great sense of pride with regard to her bayou roots, making the choice to return to Thibodaux an easy one. It is her lifelong ambition to dedicate her education and training in service of the needs of her local community, so people of the bayou region can receive the finest and most compassionate care close to home.

