Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Matthew Taylor, Family Medicine, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Matthew Taylor, Family Medicine, to the active medical staff. Dr. Taylor is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 4560 Hwy. 1, Suite 3, Raceland, LA (985) 251-4250.

Dr. Taylor was born and raised in Crowley, LA. He served in the Marine Corps after high school and then went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Biology and an MBA in Healthcare Administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Dr. Taylor received his medical degree from Windsor University School of Medicine and completed his residency in Family Medicine at Memorial/LSUHSC in Lake Charles, LA.

Dr. Taylor is Board Certified in Family Medicine. He specializes in preventative medicine and is well-trained in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of all illnesses and health conditions.

Dr. Taylor and his wife, Dr. Caroline Robichaux, who is also a Family Medicine physician, both chose to remain in South Louisiana and to practice at Thibodaux Regional to be closer to family. “We both love the people here and are dedicated to serving the community. We plan to raise our family here.” In his spare time, Dr. Taylor enjoys passing a good time with family and friends, exercising, fishing, hunting, and following local sports.

