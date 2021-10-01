Thibodaux Regional Welcomes Dr. Trevor Boudreaux, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Trevor Boudreaux, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist (Physiatrist), to the active medical staff. Dr. Boudreaux is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic located at 506 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, (985) 493.4980.

A native of Thibodaux, Dr. Boudreaux earned his undergraduate degree from Nicholls State University, and received his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He also completed his Internship and Residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. Dr. Boudreaux is a member of the American Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Medical Association.

As a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician (Physiatrist), Dr. Boudreaux specializes in the non-operative, conservative management of disorders of the muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, nerves, brain, and spinal cord. He approaches each patient from the perspective of overall wellness and function with focus on minimizing pain and disability and improving function and quality of life. Dr. Boudreaux also places an emphasis on establishing correct diagnoses to maximize patient outcomes and minimize inappropriate medications, side effects, or procedures. He is able to perform a wide variety of in-office ultrasound-guided procedures as well as nerve conduction studies.

Dr. Boudreaux was drawn to return to his hometown of Thibodaux due to the great support and respect that the Bayou Region shows to its physicians. He has always been amazed at the quality of the medical community in Thibodaux and looks forward to serving within it by continuing to improve musculoskeletal and neurologic care to patients in the area. When not caring for patients, he enjoys biking, reading, cooking, and traveling.