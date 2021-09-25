Thibodaux Regional welcomes Neurologist to Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Derek Neupert, Neurologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Neupert is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Neurology Clinic located 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2300, Thibodaux, (985) 493-3090.

Dr. Neupert received his undergraduate degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL. He earned his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and performed his Neurology Residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. While at Tulane, he served as Chief Resident during his final year and was elected into the prestigious AOA Honor Medical Society. Additionally, Dr. Neupert completed a Fellowship in Clinical Neurophysiology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, NC.

Dr. Neupert is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He is also a member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society.

Dr. Neupert specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of neurological conditions such as stroke, epilepsy/seizures, headache disorders, neuropathy, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

A native of Kenner, Dr. Neupert is excited to return to Louisiana and strives to provide compassionate, patient-centered neurological care to those at Thibodaux Regional.