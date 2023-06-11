This month’s WellTalk with Thibodaux Regional to focus on men’s health

June is Men’s Health Month. What better way to honor fathers and other men in our lives than by encouraging them to take care of themselves? In honor of Men’s Health Month, Thibodaux Regional presents it’s WellTalk series Men’s Health: Navigating the Path to Better Health. WellTalk is a series of free educational programs to help keep you healthy and well. This month’s series will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 27 – Noon to 1 p.m.

Assumption Parish Library

293 Napoleon Avenue, Napoleonville

Dr. Eric Gravois,, Family Medicine

Wednesday, June 28- Noon to 1 p.m.

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center Auditorium

726 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux

Dr. Devin Bourgeois, Internal Medicine

Thursday, June 29 – Noon to 1 p.m.

Thibodaux Regional Multi-Specialty Clinic

1238 St. Charles Street, Houma

Dr. Seth Guidry, Internal Medicine