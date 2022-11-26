By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD

This year, try one of these three healthy, protein-rich recipe suggestions for a new take on turkey leftovers.

Turkey Egg “Muffins”

Holly Pisarello makes these low-carb, Paleo-friendly egg “muffins” for an on-the-go breakfast in the car or a fast pre-made snack when she’s pressed for time. Mix things up by adding any type of leftover veggies and using other types of lean protein such as chicken or shrimp, or a meatless option like tofu.

Makes 12 servings

2 cups leftover turkey, thinly sliced

12 whole eggs

1 teaspoon low-sodium Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons scallions, finely chopped

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a muffin pan coated with cooking spray, press turkey into each muffin cup, to cover the bottom and sides. Add one egg per “muffin.” Sprinkle with dash of Cajun seasoning and scallions. Bake for 12 minutes for slightly soft yolks (similar to a soft-boiled egg), or 15 minutes for a firmer texture. With a large spoon, scoop each muffin from the tin, and serve warm. Cover and refrigerate leftovers.

Per serving: 115 calories, 5 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 200 mg sodium, <1 gram carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 15 grams protein.



Turkey-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

These turkey-stuffed mushrooms by Patrick McAnnally make excellent use of a variety of Thanksgiving leftovers.

Makes 4 servings

4 Portobello mushrooms, each about 4 inches in diameter

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup leftover cooked spinach or collard greens, drained and chopped

1 egg

1 large sweet potato, mashed

2 cups turkey breast, shredded and chopped

4 ounces parmesan cheese, shredded

6 leaves basil, minced

6 tablespoons ground flax meal

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a soup spoon, remove the gill and stems of the mushrooms and place on sheet pan upside down. Brush each mushroom cap with 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and season with cracked pepper and cayenne and bake for 15 minutes.

To prepare filling, sauté onions and garlic in 1 tablespoon olive oil until onions are translucent. Add greens and gently mix in, then remove from heat and place in mixing bowl. Add egg and sweet potato and mix well. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Divide evenly into each mushroom cap. Bake for 12-15 minutes, until lightly browned. Serve warm.

Per serving: 430 calories, 23 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 570 mg sodium, 18 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 4.5 grams sugar, 39 grams protein.

Curried Turkey Salad

This curried turkey salad is loaded with inflammation-fighting ingredients like turmeric-rich curry powder, garlic, onion, and tart cherries.

Makes 6 to 8 servings

4 cups skinless turkey breast, diced

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 small apple, peeled, cored and chopped

1/3 cup dried tart cherries

1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 onion, diced

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

3/4 cup plain 2% Greek yogurt

In a large salad bowl combine turkey, celery, apple, cherries, pecans, garlic, onion, pepper, curry powder and Greek yogurt. Mix well, tossing to coat. Serve chilled.

Per serving: 250 calories, 8 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 275 mg sodium, 13 grams carbohydrate, 1.7 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 32 grams protein.

