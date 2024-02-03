Time to take control of your blood pressure?

The Terrebonne Parish Library and LSU Ag Center present ‘Break Up With Salt’. The four-part series aims to help adults better manage blood pressure levels through goal setting, diet, nutrition label reading, portion control and cooking. The series will take place on the following Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, D.E. Room.

February 6, 2024- Detect, Correct, and Protect

February 20, 2024- DASH Diet & Label Reading

February 27, 2024- Virtual Grocery Store Tour

March 5, 2024- Mastering Meals with Flavor

This series will be lead by Becky Gautreaux, RDN, LDN, & Nutrition agent with the LSU Ag Center. To register, call 985-447-1316 or email bgautreaux@agcenter.lsu.edu.