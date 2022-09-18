Vaccinations and boosters available soon at public health units, no appointment needed

Residents in southeast Louisiana’s seven river and bayou parishes may walk into their local public health unit on designated days next week without an appointment and receive COVID-19 vaccines, new bivalent boosters and flu shots.
The Louisiana Department of Health is offering the walk-in services in support of National Preparedness Month, a campaign observed each September to raise awareness about preparing for disasters and emergencies, including preventable illnesses. The vaccinations and other services are available at health units year-round by appointment.
“COVID-19 is still spreading and taking lives, and flu season is nearly upon us,” said Eric Brooks, MD, Louisiana Department of Health regional medical director. “These walk-in services are a convenient way to protect yourself and your family.”
The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, which combine the protection of two vaccines, are available, along with primary series COVID-19 vaccines and this year’s flu shot.
Walk-ins will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on designated days listed below, except in St. Charles Parish where walk-ins will be accepted from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Lafon Performing Arts Center.
Here’s the full schedule of walk-in days at area health units:
For information about the new bivalent booster, click here: https://ldh.la.gov/page/4552. Learn more about National Preparedness Month at ready.gov. For more information contact Tom Guarisco, LDH Region 3 Communications Coordinator, at tom.guarisco2@la.gov, or at (225) 235-8503.