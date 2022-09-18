Vaccinations and boosters available soon at public health units, no appointment needed

September 17, 2022

Residents in southeast Louisiana’s seven river and bayou parishes may walk into their local public health unit on designated days next week without an appointment and receive COVID-19 vaccines, new bivalent boosters and flu shots.

The Louisiana Department of Health is offering the walk-in services in support of National Preparedness Month, a campaign observed each September to raise awareness about preparing for disasters and emergencies, including preventable illnesses. The vaccinations and other services are available at health units year-round by appointment.



“COVID-19 is still spreading and taking lives, and flu season is nearly upon us,” said Eric Brooks, MD, Louisiana Department of Health regional medical director. “These walk-in services are a convenient way to protect yourself and your family.”

The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, which combine the protection of two vaccines, are available, along with primary series COVID-19 vaccines and this year’s flu shot.

Walk-ins will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on designated days listed below, except in St. Charles Parish where walk-ins will be accepted from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Lafon Performing Arts Center.



Here’s the full schedule of walk-in days at area health units:

  • Monday, Sepember 19 – St. Mary Parish
    • St. Mary Public Health Unit, 1200 David Drive, Morgan City
  • Tuesday, September 20 – St. James Parish
    • St. James Public Health Unit, 29170 Health Unit St, Vacherie
  • Wednesday, September 21 – Lafourche Parish
    • Lafourche Public Health Unit, 2535 Veterans Blvd., Thibodaux
    • Lafourche Public Health Unit, 17862 W. Main St. Galliano
  • Thursday, September 22 – St. John and Assumption Parishes
    • St. John Public Health Unit, 473 Central Ave, Reserve
    • Assumption Public Health Unit, 158 LA-1008, Napoleonville
  • Friday, September 23 – Terrebonne Parish
    • Terrebonne Public Health Unit, 600 Polk St, Houma
  • Wednesday, Sept. 28 – St. Charles Parish
    • Lafon Center for the Arts, 275 Judge Edward Dufresne Pkwy., Luling, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm

For information about the new bivalent booster, click here: https://ldh.la.gov/page/4552. Learn more about National Preparedness Month at ready.gov. For more information contact Tom Guarisco, LDH Region 3 Communications Coordinator, at tom.guarisco2@la.gov, or at (225) 235-8503.

