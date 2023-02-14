Valentine’s Day 2023: 9 Ideas To Keep Your Hearts Happy and Healthy

By Diedra Dias, Ochsner Health

You’ve set your resolutions for the new year, and now Valentine’s Day is here with its allures of chocolate and champagne. There’s nothing wrong with the occasional indulgence, but if you and your sweetheart want to stick to your goals, we’ve got you covered! Get active and mix things up this year with one – or more! – of these healthy alternatives to the classic Valentine’s Day date. Or save this list for yearlong date inspiration.