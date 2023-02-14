Valentine’s Day 2023: 9 Ideas To Keep Your Hearts Happy and Healthy

LPSO seeking 15-year-old runawayFebruary 14, 2023
Terreanians’ Yacht float to throw 18K speciality captain’s hatsFebruary 14, 2023
By Diedra Dias, Ochsner Health
You’ve set your resolutions for the new year, and now Valentine’s Day is here with its allures of chocolate and champagne. There’s nothing wrong with the occasional indulgence, but if you and your sweetheart want to stick to your goals, we’ve got you covered! Get active and mix things up this year with one – or more! – of these healthy alternatives to the classic Valentine’s Day date. Or save this list for yearlong date inspiration.
- Enjoy the great outdoors. Louisiana, for example, is home to six national parks and more than two dozen state parks and wildlife preserves where you can disconnect from the grind and reconnect to your loved one. Whether you enjoy walking, fishing, hiking, boating or biking, state parks offer a beautiful setting to get back to nature – and each other.
- Cook together. Sticking to your nutrition and fitness goals doesn’t mean you have to go hungry! Cook up a healthy dinner for two from the “Eat Fit Cookbook,” or hit up a local farmer’s market and challenge yourselves to make a meal using your fresh ingredients. Want to get competitive? Have a cookoff to see who can whip up the most delicious and nutritious meal. You can also have your cake and eat it, too, with these adorable (and Eat Fit-approved!) red velvet cake pops, perfect for Valentine’s Day.
- Try something new. Set yourselves up for great conversation by doing something new together. Never been fishing? Charter a boat and cast a line. Want to blow off some steam? Try ax-throwing. Even exploring a new museum will spark a chat. It’s never too late to try something new, and the options are endless.
- Break a sweat. There’s nothing like a little exercise to get those endorphins flowing. Go in on a workout challenge with your other half: Hit the batting cages, play a game of pickle ball, or tee up with a round of virtual golf. If you’re up for a challenge, consider joining a session at Ochsner Performance Training to work out like the pros.
- Get creative. Not only can art be therapeutic, but it can open the door to new methods of communication. Creating together can help spark nonverbal connection and can offer insight into how your partner thinks. Try a class led by local artists in glass blowing or pottery, or round up some supplies and follow a guided painting tutorial online.
- Dance the night away. Not only is dancing great exercise, many also see it as a way to communicate feelings. Dancing together can be a great way for couples to connect and share their love. If you’re new to dancing, dress up and try a class or keep it casual and make a playlist to boogie down in the comfort of your own living room in your jammies.
- Get some R&R. What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to take care of your body and soul? Try a guided meditation or some at-home aromatherapy to boost the romance. Or book a relaxing couple’s massage and let the stress melt away.
- Share the love. Volunteer together in your community. Choose your favorite nonprofit and make a day of it. Work in an area you’re both passionate about: Consider a food pantry, animal shelter or environmental program. Not only will you make a positive impact, you’ll also walk away with a burst of happiness and purpose.
- Make it a family affair. Have kids? Spend some quality together-time with an active family outing. Young adventurers will love to explore their neighborhood with geocaching or a scavenger hunt. A trip to the trampoline park, a round of frisbee golf or a family laser tag competition will engage your little athletes. For older kids, an escape room is a great option to work their minds and unite the family toward accomplishing a common goal.