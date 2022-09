Terrebonne General Health System recently named the most recent Sunflower Award recipient, Vicki Scott.

Scott is an Innovation Analyst with the IT department, “I absolutely love working with patients and helping them take charge of their, medical care. I am honored that someone went out of their way to recognize me,” she said.

The Sunflower Award is nominated by the health system’s patients and recognizes an ancillary team member that provides quality care for patients.