Walk through an inflatable colon as Teche Action Clinic tackles Colorectal Cancer

In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, Teche Action Clinic will host an outdoor community exhibit at 189 Mozart Drive in Dulac on Thursday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit will feature a 32-foot-long walk-through outdoor inflatable colon (weather permitting) provided by the LSU Health Sciences Center’s for Schools of Public Health.

Two hundred free test kits will also be available through Teche Action Clinics in Terrebonne Parish, a hotspot for colon cancer in Louisiana. Patients ages 45 and older will be eligible for this cancer screening service. The test kits are generously provided through the clinics in Dulac and Houma by the Louisiana Colon Cancer Alliance, Taking Aim at Cancer in Louisiana (TACL) initiative, and Exact Sciences, maker of the Cologuard screening.

“We are delighted to offer this valuable cancer screening service to our patients,” says Dr. Gary Wiltz, Chief Executive Officer for Teche Action Clinics.

Terry Richoux Birkhoff, Executive Management Consultant for TACL said the clinic’s goal is to provide resources to the community, especially to those who were heavily impacted by Hurricane Ida. “In just 8 years, (by 2030), colorectal cancer is estimated to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for people under age 50,” said Birkhoff. “We want to change this and ensure that all options for colorectal cancer screening are available to communities, specifically in the region that is recovering from Ida.”

For exhibit information, please contact Florence Beverly at (337) 940-3936 or Jeanne Solis at (337) 288-2225.