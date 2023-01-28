What are the requirements to donate blood in 2023?

Every Drop Counts
Few acts are as simple, and yet so generous, as donating blood. The only source for this blood is you – the volunteer donor. Donors are needed to help ensure a safe and adequate blood supply for patients in their community. Blood is needed every five seconds; it may even be needed for someone you know..
Who can give blood?
Finding someone else with the same blood type can be difficult. That is why it is essential for donor diversity to match the patient diversity. Donors must:
Please note: The Blood Bank asks that you please postpone your donation for 28 days if you have traveled to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, or if you’ve been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. Healthy whole blood donors are encouraged to donate every eight weeks.
How easy is it to give blood?
Most donations take only about 40 minutes. This includes completing a donor registration form, receiving a mini-physical, donating about one pint of blood and enjoying refreshments after.
After donating, all blood donations are tested to ensure that the blood is safe for transfusions. Each unit of blood is tested to verify blood type and to determine if it may transmit certain infectious diseases. Should a problem be detected during testing, donors will be confidentially notified by mail.
How will my blood donation help others?
Blood is comprised of different parts, which serve different purposes. Patients require specific blood components based on their diagnosis. Thanks to advances in medical technology, blood can be separated into its different components. They include:
Every donation can save up to three lives and every drop counts. Consider donating or visiting a blood drive in your area to make a difference in someone’s life today.
For hours of operation, locations, questions and more please call 504-842-3375 to speak to an Ochsner representative.