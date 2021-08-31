What does a Boil Water Advisory mean?

A boil water advisory (also known as a boil water order) is a public health advisory given by government or health authorities when drinking water is, or could be, contaminated by bacteria. Until the advisory is lifted, residents are advised to boil water before drinking it or using it to cook to ensure there is no bacteria before consumption.
Here are some commonly asked questions about what to do if you’re affected by a boil water advisory:
Can I drink water if I use a water filter?
Boil tap water even if it is filtered. Most kitchen and other household water filters typically do not remove bacteria or viruses.
Do I have to boil my water to prepare and cook food?
Yes!
Do I need to boil water for formula to feed my baby?
What about ice from the ice maker?
Can I take a bath or shower?
Can I brush my teeth?
Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.
Can I wash dishes?
Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle.
To wash dishes by hand:
Can I wash clothes?
It is safe to do laundry as usual.
Do I have to boil water to give to my pets?
Pets can get some of the same diseases as people. It is a good idea to give them boiled water that has been cooled.