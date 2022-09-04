Where to Eat Fit at the Superdome 2022

By Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, Ochsner Health System

Y’all, football season is here, and Caesars Superdome is making easier than ever for fans to nourish their bodies well. Ochsner Eat Fit has teamed up with the Caesars Superdome’s Executive Chef Lenny Martinsen to offer a variety of Eat Fit-approved dishes throughout the Dome!

We’re talking barbecue shrimp and cauliflower rice, vegan red beans and cauliflower rice, southwest chicken salad, Polynesian shrimp salad, and even berry parfaits and chia puddings for a lighter, sweeter treat. It’s all delicious AND Eat Fit-approved.

Look for the orange Eat Fit seal of approval as you head into the superdome; specific locations below [please note changes due to construction]. You can also find gameday locations via the free Eat Fit smartphone app.

GF = Gluten-free. V = Vegan

200 Level | section 261

Barbecue Shrimp & Cauliflower Rice [GF]

Red Beans & Cauliflower Rice [GF, V]

Chicken Caesar Salad [GF]

Garden Salad [GF]

Fresh Fruit Cup [GF]

500 Level | section 551

Polynesian Shrimp Salad [GF]

Chicken Caesar Salad [GF]

Southwest Chicken Salad [GF]

Yogurt Parfait [GF]

Fresh Fruit [GF]

Chia Pudding [GF, V]

Check out EatFitNOLA.com + follow @EatFitNOLA on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for more details.