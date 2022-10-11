World Mental Health Day: Four ways to care for yourself and others

October 10, 2022
October 10, 2022

Today, October 10 is World Mental Health Day, creating awareness, and support of mental health. The World Federation for Mental Health commemorated the holiday in 1992, two years later in 1994, the organization announced it would provide a theme each year for the celebration. This year’s theme is ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority.’


By 1995 the celebration expanded the globe, with over 150 countries participating and hosting mental health conferences. According to the National Institutes of Health, one in five Americans live with a mental illness. Some common mental health issues include depression, anxiety disorders, eating disorders and addictive behaviors. As of today, depression is listed as the number one most diagnosed mental illness in the United States, affecting over 300 million Americans.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, here are a few ways you can spread awareness, and nurture your mental well being on a day-to-day basis:

  • Schedule a therapy session
    Speaking with a therapist has a plethora of benefits, including communication and interpersonal skills, greater self-acceptance and self esteem, and relief from depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions.
  • Practice self-care
    Getting enough sleep, practicing mindfulness and meditation, and hanging out with friends and family are great ways to practice self care.
  • Check on your loved ones
    Some people who suffer from a mental illness often go into isolation, leaving family and friends unaware of the issues they may be battling. Pay a visit or make a call to your loved ones to let them know they are cared for.
  • Take care of your body
    Engaging in 30 minutes of exercise a day can have positive effects on your mental health. Exercising can reduce stress, anxiety, negative moods, and improve self-esteem and cognitive function.
Yasmeen Singleton
