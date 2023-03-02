Wetlands Discovery Center Swamp Camp Scheduled for June

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center will hold its annual swamp camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5-9 and June 12-16 for campers grades 4 to 7.

“Our camps will educate students on the basics of Louisiana’s wetlands and the importance of the coast’s industries using daily field trips and activities,” said Wetlands Discovery Center Program Director Samantha Hicks. “Field trip destinations include: swamp tours, crabbing, Greenwood Alligator Farm tour, and more!”

Camp activities will include lessons in native plant use, land subsidence, water quality, fish anatomy and estuary management to encourage students to preserve our coast. In addition to lessons focused on coastal wetlands, the camps will also educate students on the oil and gas, fishing, and agriculture industries that support the economy of Southern Louisiana.