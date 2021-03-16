Wetlands Discovery Center Swamp Camp Scheduled for June

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center will hold its annual swamp camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14-18 and June 21-25 for campers ages 9-12.

“Our camps will educate students on the basics of Louisiana’s wetlands and the importance of the coast’s industries using daily field trips and activities,” said Wetlands Discovery Center Program Director Samantha Hicks. “Field trip destinations include: swamp tours, crabbing, Greenwood Alligator Farm tour, and more!”

Camp activities will include lessons in native plant use, land subsidence, water quality, fish anatomy and estuary management to encourage students to preserve our coast. In addition to lessons focused on coastal wetlands, the camps will also educate students on the oil and gas, fishing, and agriculture industries that support the economy of Southern Louisiana.

To adhere to COVID-19 safety recommendations and to ensure social distancing, available camper spots are reduced to 16 spots per week. Campers will be required to wear masks and all campers will have their temperatures checked upon arrival to camp.

The Wetlands Discovery Center’s summer camp is made possible by a grant from ConocoPhillips.

Camp tuition is $135 per week and includes ALL field trip costs. There is NO REGISTRATION FEE! Registration for the camp is on a first come, first served basis with only 16 students being accepted per week. For more information about the camp or to print a registration form, please visitwww.slwdc.org or email shicks@slwdc.org.

Photo courtesy of SLWDC Facebook.