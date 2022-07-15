Where the Crawdads Sing Now in Theaters! [PHOTO GALLERY]

The time is finally here! Grab your popcorn and your seats, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ which was partially filmed in Downtown Houma, hits theaters this weekend!

The PG-13 movie was partially filmed in Downtown Houma and created quite a stir when the movie brought the 1960s era to our beloved downtown. The story, based on the novel written by Delia Owens, is centered around Kya, the “Marsh Girl,” who learned from an early age how to survive on her own after her mother left their North Carolina swamp home leaving Kya with a neglectful father. Although she’s a loner outcast, she catches the eye of two men from town, and she finds herself yearning for love. The small town is shaken up by the unthinkable, and Kya immediately becomes a suspect, but she proves to be much more than the eye sees.

Although AMC theater in Houma is still recovering from the damages of Hurricane Ida, there are local theaters to catch the flick. Other than driving to New Orleans, there’s a little theater still in business in Morgan City, Lake Cinema, located at 1030 9th Street. Showtimes for today, Friday, July 15, are 1:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. For other times, and to view other movies, click here.

Check out the photos from our team during filming week!