White Boot Stroll returns this weekend!

Grab your Cajun Reebox – the White Boot Stroll returns to Downtown Houma this weekend!

Explore Houma, The Bayou Regional Arts Council and Houma Main Street are proud to present the Second Annual White Boot Stroll, an event that celebrates the best of Terrebonne Parish’s arts and culture. It’s free admission with spectacular music, delicious food and fun activities for everyone!

This year we’ve added a little something new with a Friday night Kick-off Jam Session and White Boot Storytelling at The Porch Life on Saturday, so be sure to come on down and experience Louisiana’s Bayou Country like never before! You’ll be sure to pass a good time, sha!

Friday evening’s events will start at 5 p.m., all on the Porch Life Stage. Saturday’s events begin at 11 a.m. There will be three stages: Main Stage, Goode St Stage and the Porch Life Stage.

Check out the full story from last week here: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/white-boot-storytelling-and-the-porch-life-make-debut-at-the-white-boot-stroll/