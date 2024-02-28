Who will be crowned Prom King and Queen of the Gala Goes 80s?

Time is almost up to cast your vote for the Prom King and Queen of the Gala Goes 80s! Six local contestants have been busy raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the 2024 crowns. The female and male to raise the most money will be crowned as Prom Queen and King of the Gala.

The following contestants are currently in lead for Prom Queen and King of the Gala Goes 80s:

Jenna Parra, with a current total of $ 5,841.90 raised

Pete Benoit, with a current total of $ 10,930.41 raised

The total raised by all contestants thus far is $30,274.60, with a total of 283 donors! Learn more about the Prom Court, and vote here! The Gala will be held at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center starting at 6:30 p.m., on February 29, 2024. The night of fun will include delectable cuisine, creative cocktails, upbeat music, and, of course, the Prom Court. Purchase your tickets to the event online. Read the original event article here.

Totals were reported as of 4:15 p.m. on February 28, 2024.