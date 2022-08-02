With Schools Returning, LA DOTD Reminds Drivers to Be Safe in School Zones

It’s that time of year again when students return to school and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has sent a reminder to watch for school zones and buses.

Remember to keep a special lookout for school zones. Obey all speed limit signs in and around school zones. Watch for school buses and stop for them when their red lights are flashing. Do NOT pass up a school bus.

Be on the lookout for children walking or riding bicycles, and remember, do not stop on crosswalks. When passing through the school zone, be mindful and obey crossing guards on the crosswalks. Remember to put your phone down. Don’t be distracted by your cell phone or other devices. Also, regardless of whether you are in a hurry or not, follow the school’s traffic pattern for dropping off and picking up school children.