Women’s Business Alliance Now Accepting 2022 Scholarship Applications!

The Women’s Business Alliance is now accepting applications for its 2022 Academic Scholarship Program.
The program, which will award two $1,000 scholarships in 2022, is available to two types of female students pursuing higher education: the 2022 graduating high-school senior and the non-traditional student.
The scholarship program embodies the Women’s Business Alliance mission of improving the quality of life for women by empowering them in professional endeavors and personal relationships. The scholarship, awarded annually, aims to assist future women business leaders in pursuing their educational goals.
Download the applications here. Please forward completed application packets, postmarked, no later than May 6, 2022:
Women’s Business Alliance of Houma
6133 Hwy. 311
Homa, La 70360
Applications may also be dropped off at the above address. For questions or more information, email wbahouma@gmail.com