Women’s Business Alliance Now Accepting 2022 Scholarship Applications!

The Women’s Business Alliance is now accepting applications for its 2022 Academic Scholarship Program.

The program, which will award two $1,000 scholarships in 2022, is available to two types of female students pursuing higher education: the 2022 graduating high-school senior and the non-traditional student.

The nontraditional student is one age 25 or older who has returned to a Louisiana college to pursue a degree. Nontraditional applicants must be residents of Terrebonne and/or Lafourche Parishes. Nontraditional applicants must be undergraduate students who have completed one semester of college and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

Graduating seniors must be residents of Terrebonne and/or Lafourche Parishes and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least a 3.0 and be entering a Louisiana college during the 2022 year.

The scholarship program embodies the Women’s Business Alliance mission of improving the quality of life for women by empowering them in professional endeavors and personal relationships. The scholarship, awarded annually, aims to assist future women business leaders in pursuing their educational goals.

Download the applications here. Please forward completed application packets, postmarked, no later than May 6, 2022:

Women’s Business Alliance of Houma

6133 Hwy. 311

Homa, La 70360

Applications may also be dropped off at the above address. For questions or more information, email wbahouma@gmail.com