Thibodaux Regional Health System announced the start of the Women’s Fixed Partner Flex Doubles Challenge League. The eight-week league will begin on January 8, 2023, and will take place at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex.

The Women’s Fixed Partner Flex Doubles Challenge League rules are as follows:

Pick you partner and stay with the same partner for the duration of the league

Matches will be set up every week Sunday evening

You play when you can with your opponents and report the score

Challenge ladder will be made so at end of league teams will be ranked

Bring your own balls

Two out of three sets no ad scoring with 10 point tie break for third

The cost of participation is $20 for Sports Complex members with coupon (call 985-493-4508 for coupon information), and $30 for non-members are $30. Registration can be completed online here.