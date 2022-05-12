Young Entrepreneurs Participate in Bayou Lemonade Day

More than 100 children in Terrebonne and Lafourche tested their business skills this past Saturday during Lemonade Day, a statewide initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business.

Putting our own twist on the event, Bayou Lemonade Day focuses on providing local children with tools needed to have a successful lemonade day. Community partners Synergy Bank, Raising Cane’s, Rouses Market, Terrebonne Parish Library, and Lafourche Parish Library work together to create a Bayou Lemonade Day Kit which includes a child’s apron, money bag, cups, lemonade, lemon squeezer, a how-to-guide, and other fun items for kids to enjoy.

On May 7, more than 100 children operated their own stands in all corners of our parishes, including Houma, Thibodaux, Lockport, Bayou Blue, Chauvin, Bourg, and more. Multiple stands also set up at Terrebonne General’s Market at the Marina. Multiple random prizes were handed out throughout the day from Synergy Bank, Rouses Market, Terrebonne Parish Library, and Raising Cane’s.

Winner of the Best Decorated Stand prize was awarded to Little B’s Main Squeeze. They received a prize pack that included gift cards and tote bags from partners.

“Having a lemonade stand teaches financial responsibility while also shaping our future entrepreneurs and business leaders, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “We are proud to sponsor such a wonderful event in our community.”

Learn more and see photos from Bayou Lemonade Day at www.synergybank.com/lemonade.